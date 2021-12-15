Blue Wilderness Turkey & Chicken Grill Wet Senior Dog Food Perspective: front
Blue Wilderness Turkey & Chicken Grill Wet Senior Dog Food
Blue Wilderness Turkey & Chicken Grill Wet Senior Dog Food
Blue Wilderness Turkey & Chicken Grill Wet Senior Dog Food
Blue Wilderness Turkey & Chicken Grill Wet Senior Dog Food
Blue Wilderness Turkey & Chicken Grill Wet Senior Dog Food
Blue Wilderness Turkey & Chicken Grill Wet Senior Dog Food

12.5 ozUPC: 0084024310124
Located in AISLE 16

Product Details

Inspired by the diet of the wolf, BLUE Wilderness is a meat-rich, grain-free food that will provide your dog with a higher concentration of the turkey and chicken he loves. BLUE Wilderness is made with the finest natural ingredients, including generous amounts of tasty and nutritious turkey and chicken. And Wilderness contains no chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, artificial preservatives, corn, wheat or soy. Formulated especially for senior dogs, it contains:Delicious deboned turkey, which promotes healthy muscle growth. The optimal balance of Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids helps promote a shiny coat and healthy skin.