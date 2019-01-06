Hover to Zoom
Blue® Wilderness™ Wild Delights Chicken & Turkey in Gravy Wet Cat Food
3 ozUPC: 0085961000712
Packed with more of the chicken and turkey cats love and free of the grains that contain gluten, BLUE Wilderness Wild Delights grain free wet cat food is made to feed your feline’s wild side. Featuring real chicken and turkey, plus fruits and vegetables, this high protein cat food features the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals.
- PACKED WITH REAL CHICKEN AND TURKEY: This grain free cat food contains more of the chicken and turkey cats love to provide the energy your adult cat needs to stay active
- CANNED CAT FOOD WITH MEATY MORSELS: This wet cat food features tender morsels of real chicken and turkey and a flavor they can’t resist
- NATURAL CAT FOOD: All BLUE canned cat foods are made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals
- MADE WITHOUT WHEAT: BLUE wet cat food contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat (a common thickening agent used by many other brands) or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives
- Contains one (1) 3-oz can of BLUE Wilderness Wild Delights High Protein Grain Free, Natural Adult Meaty Morsels Wet Cat Food, Chicken & Turkey