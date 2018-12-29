BLUE Wilderness Wolf Creek Stew is made to feed your dog’s wild side. Made with real chicken as the first ingredient, plus fruits and vegetables, this grain free recipe is formulated for the health and well-being of your adult dog. This wet dog food features protein from real chicken to help supply the energy he needs while promoting healthy muscle growth.

PACKED WITH REAL CHICKEN: This grain free dog food contains more of the chicken dogs love

FEED THREE WAYS: High protein BLUE Wilderness Wolf Creek Stew adult dog food makes a delicious treat, adds interest mixed into their favorite dry foods or can be fed as a meal on its own

NATURAL DOG FOOD: All BLUE canned dog foods are made with the finest natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals

WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: BLUE wet dog food contains NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat (a common thickening agent used by many other brands) or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives