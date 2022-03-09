Add a boost of blue to your day with heart healthy, antioxidant loaded fresh blueberries! Blueberries boast a sweet and satisfying crunch that delights snackers, bakers, and dinner-makers all year long. Grab a handful for a quick power boost, toss them in your favorite salad, or try them in a new recipe. The possibilities with blueberries are endless!

Gluten-free and Paleo friendly

Great for snacking, sweet and savory recipes, and freezing for future consumption

Certified by the American Heart Association

Sweet with a crisp crunch, blueberries flavor and texture will bring you back for more

Keep refrigerated and gently wash with cool tap water right before eating

Blueberries can last for up to two weeks if refrigerated and kept dry