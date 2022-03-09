Hover to Zoom
Blueberries
11 ozUPC: 0003338322101
Product Details
Add a boost of blue to your day with heart healthy, antioxidant loaded fresh blueberries! Blueberries boast a sweet and satisfying crunch that delights snackers, bakers, and dinner-makers all year long. Grab a handful for a quick power boost, toss them in your favorite salad, or try them in a new recipe. The possibilities with blueberries are endless!
- Gluten-free and Paleo friendly
- Great for snacking, sweet and savory recipes, and freezing for future consumption
- Certified by the American Heart Association
- Sweet with a crisp crunch, blueberries flavor and texture will bring you back for more
- Keep refrigerated and gently wash with cool tap water right before eating
- Blueberries can last for up to two weeks if refrigerated and kept dry
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (74 g)
Amount per serving
Calories42
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.24g0.31%
Saturated Fat0.02g0.1%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.108g
Monounsaturated Fat0.035g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0.74mg0.03%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber1.8g6.43%
Sugar7.37g
Protein0.55g
Calcium4.44mg0%
Copper0.04mg4%
Iron0.21mg2%
Magnesium4.4mg2%
Manganese0.25mg10%
Niacin0.31mg2%
Phosphorus8.88mg0%
Potassium57mg2%
Riboflavin0.03mg2%
Thiamin0.03mg2%
Vitamin A40Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin E0.63Number of International Units4%
Vitamin K14mcg10%
Zinc0.12mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Blueberries
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More