Blum naturals daily cleansing and makeup remover towelettes for normal skin description: cleanse. Balance. Restore contains organic cucumber and aloe vera extracts made with natural and certified organic ingredients normal skin 30 thick towelettes blum naturals normal skin towelettes are infused with natural and organic botanicals that removes eye and face make-up. These soft towelettes keep your skin looking and feeling smooth, refreshed and moisturized. Aloe vera extract known as aloe barbadensis is derived from the leaf. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes and proteins. By choosing blum naturals you are avoiding synthetic fragrances, preservatives and parabens. Free of synthetic preservatives, paraben-free, sls, alcohol, animal testing. Disclaimer these statements have not been evaluated by the fda. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.