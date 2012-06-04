Blum Naturals Daily Cleansing & Makeup Remover Towelettes are infused with natural and organic botanicals that removes eye & face make-up. These soft towelettes keep your skin looking and feeling smooth, refreshed and moisturized.

Aloe Vera Extract known as Aloe Barbadensis is derived from the leaf. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes & proteins.

By choosing Blum Naturals® you are avoiding synthetic fragrances, preservatives and parabens.