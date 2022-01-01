Blum Naturals dry and sensitive skin daily cleansing towelettes with chamomile containorganic chamomile extract made with natural and certified organic ingredients. Blum Naturals dry/sensitive towelettes are infused with natural and organic botanicals that gently remove eye and face make-up. These soft towelettes gently cleanse and rehydrate for healthy looking skin. Chamomile extract, also known as anthemis nobilis, is derived from the chamomile flower. It soothes and regenerates itchy, flaky, and dried skin for a smooth and healthy glow. By choosing Blum Naturals you are avoiding synthetic fragrances, preservatives, parabens, alcohol, alergens, and animal testing.