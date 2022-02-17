Hover to Zoom
Boar's Head Aged Gouda
8 ozUPC: 0004242115167
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium280mg12.17%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein8g
Calcium260mg20%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Starter Culture, Rennet, Beta Carotene (Vegetable Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
