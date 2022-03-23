Hover to Zoom
Boar's Head All Natural Chorizo Chicken Sausage
4 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0004242114025
Product Details
Crafted in the Spanish style with a flavorful blend of robust spices, this all natural* chicken sausage has its characterizing vibrant red color from smoked paprika, and a flavorful spicy bite
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1link (84 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol80mg26.67%
Sodium670mg29.13%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein16g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron1.4mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
All Natural* Chicken, Less Than 2% of Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Paprika, Garlic, Smoked Paprika, Rosemary Extract, Annatto Extract, Natural Flavors.in A Pork Casing.
Allergen Info
Contains Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives. Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
