Crafted from all natural* whole cuts of fresh chicken raised with no antibiotics, Boar's Head Blazing Buffalo Chicken Sausage is flavored with an expert blend of aged cayenne pepper, paprika and vinegar to deliver the intense flavor of spicy buffalo wings.

Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat4g
Cholesterol75mg25%
Sodium670mg29.13%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Protein15g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium400mg8%
Vitamin C1.8mg2%
All Natural* Chicken, Less Than 2% or Vinegar, Water, Salt, Spices, Paprika, Hot Sauce Powder [(Salt, Aged Cayenne Peppers, Vinegar, Garlic), Maltodextrin], Sugar, Flavor (Contains Maltodextrin), Cayenne Red Pepper, Vinegar Powder (White Distilled Vinegar, Maltodextrin), Garlic, Rosemary Extract.in A Pork Casing.

Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.

