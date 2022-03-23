Boar's Head Blazing Buffalo Chicken Sausage
Product Details
Crafted from all natural* whole cuts of fresh chicken raised with no antibiotics, Boar's Head Blazing Buffalo Chicken Sausage is flavored with an expert blend of aged cayenne pepper, paprika and vinegar to deliver the intense flavor of spicy buffalo wings.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
All Natural* Chicken, Less Than 2% or Vinegar, Water, Salt, Spices, Paprika, Hot Sauce Powder [(Salt, Aged Cayenne Peppers, Vinegar, Garlic), Maltodextrin], Sugar, Flavor (Contains Maltodextrin), Cayenne Red Pepper, Vinegar Powder (White Distilled Vinegar, Maltodextrin), Garlic, Rosemary Extract.in A Pork Casing.
Allergen Info
Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More