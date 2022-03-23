Hover to Zoom
Boar's Head Bratwurst Chicken Sausage
12 ozUPC: 0004242114017
Product Details
Crafted from all natural* whole cuts of fresh chicken raised with no antibiotics, Boar's Head Bratwurst Chicken Sausage is blended with nutmeg, mace, sage, and black and white pepper for a flavor that is reminiscent of a traditional German Bratwurst.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1link (84 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol70mg23.33%
Sodium500mg20.83%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Protein15g
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
All Natural* Chicken, Less Than 1.5% of Salt, Vinegar, Dextrose, Spices, Onion Powder, Rosemary Extract.in A Pork Casing
Allergen Info
Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
