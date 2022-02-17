Hover to Zoom
Boar's Head Chipotle Gouda Cheese
8 ozUPC: 0004242115070
Reminiscent of the cuisine of coastal Veracruz, Mexico, where jalapeños are often cultivated and used in traditional fare, Boar’s Head Bold® Chipotle Gouda Cheese is where the New World meets the Old. Buttery Gouda cheese is infused with smoky chipotle spice and zesty peppers and then hand-rubbed with a rich chipotle powder for extra bold flavor.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium195mg15%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Milk, Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Chipotle Spices, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes, Annatto (Vegetable Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
