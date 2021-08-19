Ingredients

Boars Head Chipotle Chicken ( Chicken Breast , Water , Less Than 1 . 5% of : Salt , Sugar , Dextrose , Sodium Phosphate , Coated With : Spices , Salt , Onion , Garlic , Chipotle Pepper , Paprika , Habanero Chili Powder , Paprika Oleoresin , Natural Flavor )

Allergen Info

Contains Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.