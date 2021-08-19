Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Boar's Head Chipotle Savory Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast
1 lbUPC: 0027581100000
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13%
Sodium420mg18%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein13g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg2%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Boars Head Chipotle Chicken ( Chicken Breast , Water , Less Than 1 . 5% of : Salt , Sugar , Dextrose , Sodium Phosphate , Coated With : Spices , Salt , Onion , Garlic , Chipotle Pepper , Paprika , Habanero Chili Powder , Paprika Oleoresin , Natural Flavor )
Allergen Info
Contains Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More