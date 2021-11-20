Hover to Zoom
Boar's Head Cream Havarti Cheese with Dill
8 ozUPC: 0004242105977
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium195mg15%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0.4mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Dill, Enzymes, Annatto (Vegetable Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More