Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 110

% Daily value*

Total Fat 10g 12.82% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 35mg 11.67%

Sodium 210mg 9.13%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 6g

Calcium 195mg 15%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0.4mcg 2%