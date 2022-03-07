Ingredients

Pasteurized Goat Milk, Sea Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes, Dehydrated Garlic, Spices.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More