Boar's Head Garlic and Herb Chèvre Goat Cheese Log
4 ozUPC: 0004242115209
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
Fresh, soft and tangy Boar's Head Chèvre Goat Cheese is blended with a select variety of herbs to produce a well-balanced savory flavored cheese.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat4.5g22%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol15mg4%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein3g8%
Calcium19mg2%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Goat Milk, Sea Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes, Dehydrated Garlic, Spices.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
