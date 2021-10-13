Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Boar's Head® Gold Label Imported Switzerland Swiss Cheese
9 ozUPC: 0004242105985
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
Made in Switzerland with Alpine milk under the watchful eye of Käse Meisters, this cheese has a nutty, slightly sweet flavor with earthy notes. Boar's Head® Imported Switzerland Swiss™ Cheese is aged more than 120 days to produce a bold taste, rich color and smooth texture.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein9g
Calcium260mg20%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More