Boar's Head Golden Classic Chicken Breast
Product Details
Certified heart healthy, low in fat and saturated fat free, Boar’s Head® Golden Classic® Chicken Breast is crafted from high quality hand-selected chicken breasts that are oven roasted and delicately browned for a better for you take on a home-style chicken.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast , Water , Contains : 1 . 5% Or Less Of : Salt , Sugar , Sodium Phosphate and Dextrose . Browned in : Sunflower Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
