Boar's Head Golden Classic Chicken Breast

1 lbUPC: 0027581000000
Certified heart healthy, low in fat and saturated fat free, Boar’s Head® Golden Classic® Chicken Breast is crafted from high quality hand-selected chicken breasts that are oven roasted and delicately browned for a better for you take on a home-style chicken.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol35mg12%
Sodium350mg15%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein12g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg2%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Breast , Water , Contains : 1 . 5% Or Less Of : Salt , Sugar , Sodium Phosphate and Dextrose . Browned in : Sunflower Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

