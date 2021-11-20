Hover to Zoom
Boar's Head Gouda Cheese
8 ozUPC: 0004242105973
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
Mild, buttery, slightly nutty with hints of sweetness, this cheese is made in Holland and named after the city where it originated centuries ago. Boar's Head® Gouda Cheese has a smooth and creamy texture and is imported in loaves with a red wax coating.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium195mg15%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium282mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Cheese Culture, Enzymes, Beta Carotene.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible