Boar's Head Head Grab n Go Handcrafted Ever Roast Chicken Cheddar Sandwich Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Boar's Head Head Grab n Go Handcrafted Ever Roast Chicken Cheddar Sandwich

10.5 ozUPC: 0004242161562
Purchase Options

Product Details

Hand crafted and freshly prepared Grab & Go itemfeaturing Boar’s Head premium Deli Meats and Cheeses.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories570
% Daily value*
Total Fat19g
Saturated Fat8g
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol90mg
Sodium1630mg
Total Carbohydrate60g
Dietary Fiber7g
Sugar5g
Protein43g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CONTAINS: MILK, SOY, WHEAT INGREDIENTS: EverRoast Chicken (Chicken Breast, Water, Less than 1.5% of: Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Dextrose, Flavor, Chicken Broth, Coated with: Brown Sugar, Carrot, Onion, Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Garlic, Celery, Parsley, 2% or Less of: Carrot Powder, Canola Oil, Natural Flavor, Chicken Broth, Salt, Flavoring), Multigrain Bread (Enriched Wheat Flour [Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ascorbic Acid, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Enzyme, Folic Acid], Water, Sunflower Seeds, Wheat Bran, Oat Flakes, Rye Flakes, Wheat Flakes, Flaxseeds, Corn Flakes, Sugar, Salt, Rye Flour, Soya Grits, Millet Seeds, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Blackstrap Molasses, Sesame Seeds, Wheat Germ, Malted Barley Flour, Enzymes, Vegetable Oil [Canola and/or Soybean], Ascorbic Acid, Dextrose, DATEM, Sea Salt, Calcium Propionate [Preservative], Mono- and Diglycerides, Guar Gum, Corn Syrup Solids), Yellow Vermont Cheddar Cheese (Pasterurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto [Vegetable Color]), Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onions. THIS PRODUCT MAY HAVE COME IN CONTACT WITH ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING KNOWN ALLERGENS: PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, MILK, EGG, SOY, WHEAT, FISH AND SHELLFISH.

Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More