Ingredients

CONTAINS: MILK, SOY, WHEAT INGREDIENTS: EverRoast Chicken (Chicken Breast, Water, Less than 1.5% of: Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Dextrose, Flavor, Chicken Broth, Coated with: Brown Sugar, Carrot, Onion, Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Garlic, Celery, Parsley, 2% or Less of: Carrot Powder, Canola Oil, Natural Flavor, Chicken Broth, Salt, Flavoring), Multigrain Bread (Enriched Wheat Flour [Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ascorbic Acid, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Enzyme, Folic Acid], Water, Sunflower Seeds, Wheat Bran, Oat Flakes, Rye Flakes, Wheat Flakes, Flaxseeds, Corn Flakes, Sugar, Salt, Rye Flour, Soya Grits, Millet Seeds, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Blackstrap Molasses, Sesame Seeds, Wheat Germ, Malted Barley Flour, Enzymes, Vegetable Oil [Canola and/or Soybean], Ascorbic Acid, Dextrose, DATEM, Sea Salt, Calcium Propionate [Preservative], Mono- and Diglycerides, Guar Gum, Corn Syrup Solids), Yellow Vermont Cheddar Cheese (Pasterurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto [Vegetable Color]), Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onions. THIS PRODUCT MAY HAVE COME IN CONTACT WITH ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING KNOWN ALLERGENS: PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, MILK, EGG, SOY, WHEAT, FISH AND SHELLFISH.

Allergen Info

Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More