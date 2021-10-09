Hover to Zoom
Boar's Head Head Grab n Go Handcrafted Ovengold Turkey Breast Pinwheels
12 ozUPC: 0004242161657
Product Details
Hand crafted and freshly prepared Grab & Go items featuring Boar’s Head premium Deli Meats and Cheeses.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium360mg15%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein13g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Turkey Breast , Water , Contains Less than One and One Half Percent Of : Salt , Sugar , Sodium Phosphate and Dextrose . Dextrose , Salt , Honey Solids ( Refinery Syrup , Honey ) , Paprika , Spices , Onion , Natural Flavors , Extractives Of : Paprika and Turmeric .
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
