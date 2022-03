Ingredients

Lavash ( Enriched Unbleached Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Niacin , Iron , Thiamine , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ] , Filtered Water , Canola Oil , Sea Salt , Cultured Wheat , Oat Fiber , Sugar , Baking Powder [ Sodium Bicarbonate , Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Potato Starch ] , Yeast ) , Ham Water Added ( Fresh Ham , Water , Salt , Sugar , Dextrose , Less Than 2% Of Sodium Phosphate , Sodium Erythorbate , Sodium Nitrate ) , Pepperoni , BHA , BHT with Citric Acid Added to Help Protect Flavor ( Pork , Beef , Salt , Contains 2% Or Less Of Dextrose , Flavorings , Lactic Acid Starter Culture , Oleoresin of Paprika , Vitamin C [ Sodium Ascorbate ] , Sodium Nitrite , Spices , BHA , BHT , Citric Acid ) , Picante Provolone Cheese ( Pasteurized Whole Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt and Enzymes ) , Genoa Salami ( Pork , Beef , Salt , Dextrose , Lactic Acid Starter Culture , Sugar , Spice , Flavoring , Sodium Nitrite , BHA , Ham , Citric Acid ) , Roasted Red Pepper ( Red Sweet Pepper , Water , Sea Salt and Citric Acid ) , Lettuce , Cream Cheese ( Pasteurized Milk and Cream , Cheese Culture , Salt , Stabilizers ( Carob Bean and/or Xanthan and/or Guar Gums ) ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More