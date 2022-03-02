Hover to Zoom
Boar's Head Monterey Jack with Jalapeno Cheese
8 ozUPC: 0004242105980
Product Details
Blended with zesty red and green jalapeño peppers and aged to perfection, this buttery, slightly tart, semi-soft Monterey Jack cheese packs a flavorful punch. Boar's Head® Jalapeño Pepper Jack Cheese is produced in the U.S. with whole cow's milk.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium195mg15%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Enzymes.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.