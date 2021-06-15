Hover to Zoom
Boar's Head Oven Roasted Jerk Chicken Breast
1 lbUPC: 0027582400000
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium460mg19.17%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein11g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Jerk Oven Roasted Chicken Breast: Chicken Breast, Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Dextrose, Coated With: Spices, Brown Sugar, Garlic, Salt, Habanero Powder, Less Than 2% of: Onion, Flavor (Contains Maltodextrin), Extractives of Annatto
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More