Boar's Head® Parmagiano Reggiano Cheese
7 ozUPC: 0004242115161
An Italian import with a distinctly sharp, full-bodied flavor, this cheese is known worldwide as the King of Cheeses. Boar's Head® Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese is an Old World classic that is aged for more than 24 months to produce a firm texture and incredibly rich taste.
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein9g
Calcium325mg25%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Milk, Salt, Rennet.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
