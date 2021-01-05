Hover to Zoom
Boar's Head Picante Provolone
8 ozUPC: 0004242115163
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
Calcium195mg15%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt and Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More