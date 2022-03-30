Hover to Zoom
Boar's Head Pre-Cut Caramelized Onion Monterey Jack Cheese
7 ozUPC: 0004242115218
A creamy Monterey Jack Cheese crafted with perfectly caramelized onion mixed in for a bursting flavor in every bite.
Nutrition Facts
7.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat4.5g23%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g0%
Monounsaturated Fat2g0%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein6g12%
Calcium185mg15%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Caramelized Onion (Dehydrated Onion, Salt, Sugar, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Less than 2% Sunflower Oil), Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
