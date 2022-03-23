Hover to Zoom
Boar's Head Robust Italian Chicken Sausage
12 ozUPC: 0004242114013
Product Details
Crafted from all natural* whole cuts of fresh chicken raised with no antibiotics, Boar's Head Robust Italian Chicken Sausage is infused with an aromatic blend of paprika, onion, parsley, basil and a drizzle of olive oil to deliver the flavor of an authentic Italian style sausage.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1link (84 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat4g
Cholesterol80mg26.67%
Sodium620mg25.83%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Protein15g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
All Natural* Chicken, Less Than 1.5% of Salt, Spices, Vinegar, Garlic, Sugar, Onion, Paprika, Flavor, Maltodextrin, Parsley, Basil, Olive Oil, Rosemary Extract.in Pork Casing
Allergen Info
Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible