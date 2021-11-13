Hover to Zoom
Boar's Head Rotisserie Chicken Breast
8 ozUPC: 0004242150084
Product Details
Reminiscent of savory home-style rotisserie cooking, Boar’s Head® Rotisserie Seasoned Chicken Breast is delicately browned and expertly seasoned with aromatic herbs and spices for a flavor the whole family will gather for.
Nutritional Information
Low Fat
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol65mg21.67%
Sodium430mg17.92%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Protein11g
Iron0.72mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Coated With: Black Pepper Ingredients: Chicken, Breast, Water, Less Than 1.5% of Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Flavors, Chicken Broth, Lemon Juice Concentrate
Allergen Info
Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
