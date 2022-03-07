Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Boar's Head Wild Blueberry Chèvre Goat Cheese Log
4 ozUPC: 0004242115208
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
Fresh, soft and tangy Boar's Head Chèvre Goat Cheese is enhanced with hand-rolled in wild petite blueberries that can be used for the main entrée or dessert.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Saturated Fat4g19%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium70mg3%
Total Carbohydrate7g3%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar6g
Protein3g5%
Calcium16mg2%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Goat Milk, Blueberries, Cane Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More