Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free Cornstarch
4 ct / 18 ozUPC: 1003997801583
Product Details
Cornstarch is a dense powder made from the endosperm portion of the corn kernel. Use it as a thickener for pies or sauces, or as an ingredient in gluten free baking.
- Use to thicken sauces, puddings and pie fillings
- Great for coating meat and vegetables
- Perfect for baking
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
64.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 Tbsp (8g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cornstarch
Allergen Info
May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
