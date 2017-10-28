Hover to Zoom
Bob's Red Mill Organic Whole Grain Quinoa
26 ozUPC: 0003997806323
Product Details
Bob's Red Mill Organic Whole Grain Quinoa is gluten free, organic, whole grain, and offers complete protein and numerous minerals. It's ready to eat in just about 30 minutes. Like all our gluten free-labeled products, this product is processed in a dedicated gluten free facility and R5-ELISA tested to confirm its gluten free status.
- USDA Certified Organic; Gluten Free; Vegan; Vegetarian; 100% Whole Grain; Kosher Pareve
- Complete protein
- Ancient whole grain
- Good source of iron, vitamin B6, magnesium, folate, and zinc
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (47 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium15mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium324mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ingredient: Organic Whole Grain Quinoa
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
