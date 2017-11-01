Hover to Zoom
Bob's Red Mill Pearl Barley
30 ozUPC: 0003997811403
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
Bran is partially removed for a smoother grain with quicker cooking time. Use in soups, stir fries, and stews or as a side dish.
- Vegan; Vegetarian; High in Fiber; Kosher Pareve
- Excellent source of dietary fiber
- Easy to prepare
- Great in soups, salads, or as a side dish
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
16.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/4 cup(54g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate44g16%
Dietary Fiber6g21%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium12mg0%
Iron2mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pearled Barley
Allergen Info
Contains Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
