Bob's Red Mill Unsweetened Unsulfured Coconut Flakes
10 ozUPC: 0003997803581
Product Details
Bob's Red Mill Coconut Flakes are unsweetened and unsulfured. It is a great addition to granola and trail mixes. Toast and eat plain or use as a deliecious topping for hot cereal.
- Vegan; Vegetarian; Paleo Friendly; Kosher Pareve
- Unsulfured
- Unsweetened
- No preservatives
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium108mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Unsulfured Coconut
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More