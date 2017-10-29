Hover to Zoom
Bob's Red Mill Vegi Soup Mix
28 ozUPC: 0003997812250
Product Details
A beautiful blend of peas, barley, lentils, and pasta. Just add water or broth for soup ready to eat in an hour.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (52 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Dietary Fiber7g25%
Sugar1g
Protein10g
Calcium19mg2%
Iron3mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Green Split Peas, Yellow Split Peas, Barley, Lentils, Vegetable Pasta (Semolina Wheat Flour, Spinach Powder, Tomato Powder and/or Paprika Powder, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin and Folic Acid), Red Lentils
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
