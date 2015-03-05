Hover to Zoom
Bobo's Chocolate Chip Oat Bites
5 ct / 1.3 ozUPC: 0082926200033
Located in AISLE 10
Product Details
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Gluten & Soy Free
- Made in the USA
- Kosher
- Vegan
Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (37 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3.26%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar8g
Protein2g
Calcium16mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium90mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Whole Grain Rolled Oats, Brown Rice Syrup, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Cane Sugar, Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Extract), Vegetable Glycerin, Sea Salt, Xanthan Gum, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Vitamin E (For Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
