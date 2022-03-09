Body Essential Silica Caps with Calcium Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Body Essential Silica Caps with Calcium

90 ctUPC: 0002006560005
Purchase Options

Product Details

Body Essential® Silica is the key to stronger nails, shinier hair, healthier looking skin and strong connective tissue, tendons and ligaments.Clinical studies have shown that the appearance and condition of fingernails and hair were dramatically improved among those who regularly supplement with silica like that found in Body Essential® Silica.Body Essential® Silica is made from pure quartz crystals.Body Essential® Silica capsules have the additional benefit of calcium, which may reduce the risk of osteoporosis. 

Dietary Mineral Supplement for Nails, Hair, Skin and Connective Tissue

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium266mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Plant Derived Capsule , Vegetable Modified Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silica , Vitamin D2 .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More