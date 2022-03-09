Body Essential® Silica is the key to stronger nails, shinier hair, healthier looking skin and strong connective tissue, tendons and ligaments.Clinical studies have shown that the appearance and condition of fingernails and hair were dramatically improved among those who regularly supplement with silica like that found in Body Essential® Silica.Body Essential® Silica is made from pure quartz crystals.Body Essential® Silica capsules have the additional benefit of calcium, which may reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Dietary Mineral Supplement for Nails, Hair, Skin and Connective Tissue

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.