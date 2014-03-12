Enjoy the blissful and radiant scent of blushing cherry blossoms with Bodycology Cherry Blossom scent. Bodycology 2 in 1 Body Wash & Bubble Bath delivers luxurious fragrance in both bath and shower. Enriched with Shea Butter and Vitamin E, this body wash leave skins feeling cleansed and moisturized. For a luxurious bubble bath, drizzle under warm running water until you reach your desired amount of bubbles. Tip! For the most bubbles, add bubble bath as soon as you start to fill your tub and stir occasionally.

2 IN 1: Dual use as both a cleansing body wash and a luxurious bubble bath!

NO PARABENS: This is paraben & phthalate free.

CRUELTY FREE: Bodycology is a cruelty-free brand. Never tested on animals.

WARM & FLORAL SCENT: Cherry Blossom features notes of cedarwood, cherry blossoms and pear.

MOISTURIZING: Shea Butter & Vitamin E moisturize and leave skin feeling soft.