Enjoy a rejuvenating shower or a luxurious relaxing soak in the tub using this Codicology Sweet Love 2-in-1 Moisturizing Body Wash and Bubble Bath. It has a feminine scent of whipped cream and sweet rose. This Bodycology bubble bath contains shea butter and vitamin E, making it moisturizing to the skin. It's also free of parabens and phthalates. It has a silky texture and lathers well. This body wash and bubble bath rinses off clean while leaving behind a pleasant, delicate fragrance.

2-in-1 body wash and bubble bath

Moisturizing Bodycology body wash includes shea butter and vitamin E

Not tested on animals

Paraben- and phthalate-free