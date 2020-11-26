The BODYLOGIX® Vegan Protein Advantage

Our natural proteins are gluten free, non-GMO, and made in a peanut free facility. We produce high quality products where only ingredients on the label are what you will find in the bottle. And nothing else!

Because trust is of the utmost importance, our production facility is GMP registered and our products are certified by NSF, a world leader in third-party testing to ensure the highest quality standards.

With clinically studied ingredients, our products are designed to help you her the most out of your workout. With performance driven nutrition, you can count on us to support your active lifestyle.

NO Added Sugars, Artificial Colors, or Artificial Flavors

CLEAN. TRUST. PERFORMANCE.

Bodylogix® Vegan Protein contains five different plant protein sources along with 20% of your recommended daily intake of fiber, which makes getting enough protein and fiber easier for vegan athletes or anyone living a vegan lifestyle. With a complete amino acid profile, our vegan protein helps you build and repair muscle.