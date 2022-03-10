Bodylogix Vegan Protein Vanilla Bean
Product Details
The BODYLOGIX® Vegan Protein Advantage
Our natural proteins are gluten free, non-GMO, and made in a peanut free facility. We produce high quality products where only ingredients on the label are what you will find in the bottle. And nothing else!
Because trust is of the utmost importance, our production facility is GMP registered and our products are certified by NSF, a world leader in third-party testing to ensure the highest quality standards.
With clinically studied ingredients, our products are designed to help you her the most out of your workout. With performance driven nutrition, you can count on us to support your active lifestyle.
NO Added Sugars, Artificial Colors, or Artificial Flavors
CLEAN. TRUST. PERFORMANCE.
Bodylogix® Vegan Protein contains five different plant protein sources along with 20% of your recommended daily intake of fiber, which makes getting enough protein and fiber easier for vegan athletes or anyone living a vegan lifestyle. With a complete amino acid profile, our vegan protein helps you build and repair muscle.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Plant Protein Blend ( Pea Protein , Organic Pumpkin Seed Protein , Sprouted Whole Grain Brown Rice Protein , Chia Seed Protein , Organic Sprouted Quinoa ) , Inulin , Natural Flavor , Stevia Leaf Extract , Xanthan Gum , Tapioca , Sunflower Oil , Sunflower Lecithin .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More