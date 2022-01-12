Hover to Zoom
Bogle Vineyards Chardonnay White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008088749392
This handcrafted wine makes a first impression of honeycomb and vanilla. The rich entry follows with a silky mouthfeel, surrounded by Asian pears and Honeycrisp apples. The finish lingers long and soft, like the wafting aromas of grandma’s warm apple pie.
Certified by the California Rules for Sustainable Winegrowing.