Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Bogle Vineyards Petite Sirah
750 mLUPC: 0008088749374
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
Bogle’s “heritage” Petite Sirah is known for its concentration and jammy, luscious flavors. From the touches of mocha and cocoa on the nose, to the juicy boysenberry and blueberry fruit on the palate, this wine overdelivers after 15 months of American oak aging.
Certified by the California Rules for Sustainable Winegrowing.