Bogle Vineyards Petite Sirah

750 mLUPC: 0008088749374
Bogle’s “heritage” Petite Sirah is known for its concentration and jammy, luscious flavors. From the touches of mocha and cocoa on the nose, to the juicy boysenberry and blueberry fruit on the palate, this wine overdelivers after 15 months of American oak aging.

Certified by the California Rules for Sustainable Winegrowing.