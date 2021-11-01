Hover to Zoom
Bogle Vineyards Pinot Noir
750 mLUPC: 0008088749631
Heady scents of ripe summer strawberries make a lovely first impression, while hints of crushed violets and dried herbs resonate on the nose. Refined and nuanced, the mouthfeel softens as layers of cherry fruit are wrapped in a comforting blanket of pipe tobacco and worn leather, lingering after aging in French oak for 12 months.
Certified by the California Rules for Sustainable Winegrowing.