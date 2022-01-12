Hover to Zoom
Bogle Vineyards Zinfandel
750 mLUPC: 0008088749385
On the nose, juniper and black pepper awaken the senses. Garnets glitter in the glass, while flavors of cranberries and raspberries glisten on the palate. After aging in 2-year old American oak for 14 months, hints of marionberry pie wrap up a long and lingering finish.
Certified by the California Rules for Sustainable Winegrowing.