Boiron® Oscillococcinum® Homeopathic Medicine Quick-Dissolving Pellets

6 ct / 0.04 ozUPC: 0030696999851
Product Details

Boiron Oscillococcinum temporarily relieves flu-like symptoms such as body aches, headache, fever, chills and fatigue.

  • Works Naturally with Your Body
  • Non-Drowsy
  • No Drug Interactions

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.