Boiron® Oscillococcinum® Homeopathic Medicine Quick-Dissolving Pellets
6 ct / 0.04 ozUPC: 0030696999851
Product Details
Boiron Oscillococcinum temporarily relieves flu-like symptoms such as body aches, headache, fever, chills and fatigue.
- Works Naturally with Your Body
- Non-Drowsy
- No Drug Interactions
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.