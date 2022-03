Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (Water, Apple Juice Concentrate), Yogurt (Cultured Milk, Pectin, Carrageenan), Strawberry Puree, Cane Sugar, Dextrin (Soluble Dietary Fiber), Brown Sugar, Contains 2% or Less: Natural Flavor, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whole Grain Brown Rice Flour, Whole Grain Oat Flour, Soy Protein Isolate, Pectin, Citric Acid, Red Beet Concentrate (Color), Calcium (Dicalcium Phosphate), Phosphorus (Dicalcium Phosphate), Magnesium (Magnesium Oxide), Vitamin E (DL-alpha-tocopheryl Acetate), Niacin (Niacinamide), Iron (Ferric Orthophosphate), Zinc (Zinc Oxide), Pantothenic Acid (Calcium D-pantothenate), Vitamin A (Palmitate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCl), Copper (Cupric Oxide), Manganese (Manganese Sulfate), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin HCl), Folic Acid, Biotin, Iodine (Potassium Iodide), Vitamin K (Phytonadione), Vitamin D (Ergocalciferol), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More