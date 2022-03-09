Bolthouse Farms® Vanilla Chai Tea Protein Tea & Soy Beverage
Product Details
Natural, antioxidant-rich green tea. Chai spices of cardamom, clove, and ginger. A hint of real, tropical grown vanilla. All perfectly balanced to bring out the complex flavors. We've promised to use fewer ingredients that people don't want and more of the ones they do.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soy Milk from Concentrate (Water, Soy Milk Concentrate), Cane Sugar, Contains 2% or Less: Soy Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Acacia Gum, Sea Salt, Green Tea (Water, Green Tea Extract), Contains: Soy.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
