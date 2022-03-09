Bolthouse Farms® Vanilla Chai Tea Protein Tea & Soy Beverage Perspective: front
Bolthouse Farms® Vanilla Chai Tea Protein Tea & Soy Beverage
Bolthouse Farms® Vanilla Chai Tea Protein Tea & Soy Beverage
Bolthouse Farms® Vanilla Chai Tea Protein Tea & Soy Beverage
Bolthouse Farms® Vanilla Chai Tea Protein Tea & Soy Beverage
Bolthouse Farms® Vanilla Chai Tea Protein Tea & Soy Beverage
Bolthouse Farms® Vanilla Chai Tea Protein Tea & Soy Beverage

15.2 fl ozUPC: 0007146426040
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

Natural, antioxidant-rich green tea. Chai spices of cardamom, clove, and ginger. A hint of real, tropical grown vanilla. All perfectly balanced to bring out the complex flavors. We've promised to use fewer ingredients that people don't want and more of the ones they do.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15.2fl oz (450 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories310
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate51g18.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar47g
Protein12g
Calcium45mg4%
Iron2.1mg10%
Magnesium67mg15%
Manganese0.6mg25%
Phosphorus180mg15%
Potassium745mg15%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soy Milk from Concentrate (Water, Soy Milk Concentrate), Cane Sugar, Contains 2% or Less: Soy Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Acacia Gum, Sea Salt, Green Tea (Water, Green Tea Extract), Contains: Soy.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More