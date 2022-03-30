Bolthouse Farms® Vanilla Chai Tea Protein Tea & Soy Beverage Perspective: front
Bolthouse Farms® Vanilla Chai Tea Protein Tea & Soy Beverage
Bolthouse Farms® Vanilla Chai Tea Protein Tea & Soy Beverage
Bolthouse Farms® Vanilla Chai Tea Protein Tea & Soy Beverage
Bolthouse Farms® Vanilla Chai Tea Protein Tea & Soy Beverage
Bolthouse Farms® Vanilla Chai Tea Protein Tea & Soy Beverage
Bolthouse Farms® Vanilla Chai Tea Protein Tea & Soy Beverage

52 fl ozUPC: 0007146426080
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

Natural, antioxidant-rich green tea. Chai spices of cardamom, clove, and ginger. A hint of real, tropical grown vanilla. All perfectly balanced to bring out the complex flavors. We've promised to use fewer ingredients that people don't want and more of the ones they do. The ingredients used in Vanilla Chai are not from genetically modified crops.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5.38%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4.17%
Total Carbohydrate28g9.33%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar26g
Protein7g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Magnesium40mg10%
Manganese0.3mg15%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soy Milk from Concentrate (Water, Soy Milk Concentrate), Cane Sugar, Contains 2% or Less: Soy Protein Isolate, Natural Flavors, Acacia Gum, Sea Salt, Green Tea (Water, Green Tea Extract)

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.