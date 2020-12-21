Bolthouse Farms Veggie Snackers Baby-Cut Carrots with Chile Lime Seasoning Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Bolthouse Farms Veggie Snackers Baby-Cut Carrots with Chile Lime Seasoning

2.5 ozUPC: 0007146401822
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

  • Healthy, flavorful snack

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size2.5 oz
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium200mg9%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CARROTS, CHILI-LIME SEASONING (SALT, CITRIC ACID, SPICES, NATURAL FLAVORS)

Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More