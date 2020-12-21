Hover to Zoom
Bolthouse Farms Veggie Snackers Baby-Cut Carrots with Chile Lime Seasoning
2.5 ozUPC: 0007146401822
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
- Healthy, flavorful snack
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size2.5 oz
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium200mg9%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
CARROTS, CHILI-LIME SEASONING (SALT, CITRIC ACID, SPICES, NATURAL FLAVORS)
Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
