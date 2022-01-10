For a thorough clean quickly, Bona® Disposable Wet Cleaning Pads feature a multi-layered design infused with Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner. The residue-free, fast drying solution cleans hardwood floors by gently and effectively removing dust, dirt, and grime to reveal the floor's natural shine and beauty. These extra-large cleaning pads utilize locking strips for easy attachment and removal from the mop for superior quick and easy cleaning. Waterbased solutions and GREENGUARD Gold certification ensure a safer product for your family, pets, and our planet.

Safe for all unwaxed, unoiled, polyurethane finished wood floors

Disposable cleaning pads for hardwood floors for quick and effective cleaning

Extra-large pad size cleans 40% faster than the leading competitor when used with a Bona branded mop

Waterbased cleaning formula dries fast, is residue-free, and safer for people, pets and the planet

GREENGUARD Gold certified - very low VOC emission

Compatible with Bona family of mops and most competitive stick mops

Packaging may vary

Dimensions: 17 Inch x 5 Inch